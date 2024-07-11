Meet your local food system through the Rogue Valley Farm Tour

ROGUE VALLLEY, Ore — Each year, Southern Oregonians are treated to a chance to experience the local food system firsthand through the Rogue Valley Farm Tour. 29 different farms and ranches participate to offer tastings and field tours, expanding the knowledge and appreciation of locally grown and raised food. Halle Riddlebarger, Outreach Coordinator for Medford Food Co-op, joined Marcus Veal on Sunrise this morning to tell us all about it.

With so many participating locations, there’s really no way to visit each of them, so the website has several suggested itineraries to choose from, based on different regions. Tours are self-guided. Maps are available at local food co-ops and farmer’s markets, and also on the website. Also, there are virtual tours available for a good preview of what you’ll find in person, or if you’re unable to make it out this weekend.

The Rogue Valley Farm Tour is this Sunday from 10:00a.m. until 3:00p.m., with some locations staying open later than that. If you’d like to attend, or if you’re interested in volunteering at one of the locations still in need of volunteer help, visit the event website here.

