Mercy Flights launches new EMS Apprenticeship Program

MEDFORD, Ore — Mercy Flights and Applegate Valley Fire District are teaming up on a new apprenticeship program to train the next generation of first responders. The Southern Oregon EMS Apprenticeship Program, or SOEMSAP, aims to develop and diversify the pool of emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and paramedics in our region to address the forecasted healthcare workforce crisis. Mercy Flights was awarded over $3 million through two Future Ready Oregon Workforce Ready Grants to launch SOEMSAP. Mercy Flights growth and innovation manager Marcus Allen joined Natalie Sirna on Sunrise this morning to tell us more about the program and what it offers.

Allen says to be successful in SOEMSAP, an apprentice should be resilient, and prepared to experience a diverse set of circumstances every day. He says Mercy Flights is staffed by amazing people who are really committed to the job, and enjoy being at work every day, which makes the job fulfilling. Allen, who is coming up on his 21st anniversary with Mercy Flights, says that his longevity with the company can be attributed to his enjoyment of working within a team environment. He says working with firefighters and other first responders is enjoyable, because everyone who responds to a 911 call is dedicated to their work and great to work around.

SOEMSAP is currently reviewing their second round of applications, and will make their final selections by the end of August. The next round of applications will be open in 2025. For more information about Mercy Flights and their new EMS apprenticeship program, you can visit their website.

