Movie filmed and set on the Oregon Coast “Bad Fish” in theaters August 9th

SOUTHERN OREGON/NORTHERN CALIFORNIA — The story of a marine biologist investigating mysterious deadly attacks on fishermen in an Oregon coastal town, who discovers the culprit is a mermaid – feature length film “Bad Fish” is getting a theatrical release starting Friday, August 9th. The movie will be available in Oregon at Southgate Cinema in Grants Pass, Pelican Cinema in Klamath Falls, Pony Village Cinema in North Bend, and in California at Crescent City Cinema starting this Friday, and will open in eight other Coming Attractions Theatres including Ashland’s Varsity Theater starting Friday, August 30th. To find a theater near you and purchase tickets, you can visit the Coming Attractions Theatres website. Producer Ray Nomoto Robison and actor Mark Schneider stopped by Sunrise this morning to talk with Natalie Sirna about what it was like to make “Bad Fish”.

Schneider, who plays the town sheriff, says he learned more about the role as the filming progressed. He says the key to his character’s role as town protector was understanding what he knew and when he learned it. Robison recounted screening the movie in Brookings, which was one of the filming locations, and having the audience react positively when they saw locations they recognized. Harris Beach served as one of the filming locations, as well as The Chart Room in Crescent City, and The Bank Tavern in Smith River.

Barbed Wire Media’s “Bad Fish” was filmed in 2022. It stars Mark Schneider, Abby Wathen, Jonny Lee, Marlyn Mason, Ken Carpenter, and others. It was written, directed, and produced by veteran filmmaker Brad Douglas, with producer Ray Nomoto Robison. It will run in 12 Coming Attractions Theatres locations for one week, with a possibility for an extension. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Coming Attractions Theatres website.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.