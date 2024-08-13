Mt. Ashland expanding offerings through vital renovations

ASHLAND, Ore — Wrapping up their second annual summer season, Mt. Ashland looks ahead to the winter as they embark on their largest renovation effort in the lodge’s 60 year history. They have $500k left to raise out of a total of $4 million in order to make the dream a reality, and they are receiving help from benefactors Sid and Karen DeBoer who have agreed to match donations up to $500k through September 30th. General manager Andrew Gast stopped by Sunrise this morning to talk with Natalie Sirna about all the exciting improvements on the way.

Included on the to-do list is adding new terrain for the Lithia Chair. Youth programs have been growing by 5% annually, and this effort would double the available acreage for youth, upper beginner, and lower intermediate trails on the mountain. The new Lithia Chair will allow snowboarders to areas of the mountain that haven’t been accessible in decades. Mountain-goers can also expect upgrades to the night lighting that will enhance the overall experience for twilight skiing. Plus, the new lighting will be more energy-efficient. The project also includes the addition of lights that will significantly increase the mountain’s night skiing capabilities, and add the first advanced terrain for skiing at night.

If you are interested in contributing to the fundraising effort, you can find the link to donate on Mt. Ashland’s website, and you can also go directly to the donation site here. Plus, the summer season runs through Labor Day, including a free showing of The Sound of Music this Saturday starting at 8:30 p.m., and “Music on the Mountain” with Dave Brendlinger on Sunday afternoon.

