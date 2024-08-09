Oddities and Curiosities Show comes to Historic Ashland Armory Saturday

ASHLAND, Ore — Bones, bugs, taxidermy, dark art, strange home décor, unique fine jewelry, bizarre collectibles, medical specimens, antiques, relics, and more – it will all be on hand to peruse Saturday at the Ashland Oddities and Curiosities Show at the Historic Ashland Armory. The show is presented by The Menagerie Oddities Market out of Northern California. Founder and show director Connstance Garcia stopped by Sunrise this morning to talk with Emily Storm about what visitors should expect to find at this weekend’s show.

The Menagerie Oddities Market was created in 2018 by Northern California artists who saw a need for a way to feature their particular art sub-genre. They started with two oddities markets in 2018, and have since grown to hosting dozens of shows per year. Garcia says she doesn’t plan to grow the size of the individual shows, but instead to continue to find unique and special places to host them. She says her favorite part of hosting these oddity and curiosity shows is getting to meet new artists in the different communities they visit.

A $5 ticket to the event includes a cast of curious performers to entertain, plus access to their photo booth, face painting, music, tarot readings, workshops, cash bar, and more. This is an all ages show, but Garcia encourages parents who have questions to visit their website for more information on what will be featured there. For more information and tickets, you can visit the event page on eventbrite.

