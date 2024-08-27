Rogue Gem and Geology Club hosts 11th annual Grants Pass yard sale Saturday

GRANTS PASS, Ore — Calling all rockhounds, gemcrafters, and geology enthusiasts! The Rogue Gem and Geology Club in Grants Pass is hosting its 11th annual Rock Club Yard Sale this Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.. The yard sale serves as a way for club members to pass along surplus items, and for others to expand their collections. The event will feature rocks by the pound, slabs, jewelry, home and garden décor, housewares, tools, handcrafted jewelry, and many other rock-related items for sale.

The club is also looking forward to their gem and mineral sale coming up the first weekend in November at the Josephine County Fairgrounds. This event will feature a wide variety of gems, fossils, crystals, silver jewelry, and more available for purchase. Between events, the Rogue Gem and Geology Club has regular meetings, workshops, and classes, as well as a bevy of tools available to club members. The club also puts out a monthly newsletter, “Gems of the Rogue”, available to non-members for a $15 per year annual subscription.

For more information about everything the Rogue Gem and Geology Club has to offer, you can visit their website. The 11th annual yard sale happens this Saturday at their clubhouse located at 1003 Isham Street in Grants Pass from 8:00 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

