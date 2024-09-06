Rogue Valley Chorale Children’s Chorus auditioning now

ROGUE VALLEY, Ore — The Rogue Valley Chorale started creating beautiful choral music in Southern Oregon and sharing it with the world over 50 years ago. Ten years after its inception, their Children’s Chorus followed suit. As the Children’s Chorus enters its 43rd year, director Gerry Flock joined Sunrise to talk to Emily Storm about the energy the kids bring to the program, and what they can expect at auditions.

Flock says it’s important to get children singing at an early age to cultivate their natural joy and enthusiasm. He says at that age they are searching for what’s going to be important or exciting for them, and the RV Chorale children’s chorus is a great opportunity to explore those things. Flock says that auditions aren’t anything to be afraid of. The environment is calm and welcoming. He encourages anyone with a hint of interest to come and try it out to see if they would enjoy pursuing it. The children’s chorus doesn’t technically have a limited number of spots available. Flock says before the pandemic, they would have around 60 children participating. Since then, the numbers have been down, and he would like to see the group return to those larger sizes.

The first round of auditions happened Thursday, September 5, but there will be more auditions held on Thursday, September 12 and Thursday, September 19. For both of those days, 3rd through 5th graders along with 9th through 12th graders will be auditioning between 5:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., and 6th through 8th graders have their chance from 7:00 p.m. through 8:30 p.m.. Auditions are being held at St. Mary’s School on Black Oak Drive in Medford. For more information visit the Rogue Valley Chorale’s website, and to secure an audition spot, send an email to [email protected].

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.