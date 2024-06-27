Rotary Club’s Breann Wright talks about their Slide into Summer FUNdraiser

MEDFORD, Ore — You can beat the heat and contribute to a number of good causes this weekend by attending the “Slide into Summer FUNdraiser” put on by the Rotary Club of Medford. There will be two Slip ‘N Slides over 100 feet long, plus an inflatable water slide bounce house. The proceeds from the event go to support local scholarships and community projects. Breann Wright, the president elect of the Rotary Club of Medford, joined Marcus Veal on Sunrise this morning to tell us all about what makes this annual event special.

Wright says the Rotary Club has donated about $1.7 million in local scholarship funds, and intends to keep that trend going. The proceeds from this event will aid in that mission, and she says the sponsors who have stepped up to partner with them are a huge help. The Rotary Club also supports ACCESS, and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program.

The Slide into Summer FUNdraiser will be held this Saturday, June 29 from 10:00a.m. until 3:00p.m.in Medford’s Bear Creek Park. There will be food and beverages from local vendors, as well as a raffle. For more information, you can find the event listed on the Rotary Club’s website.

