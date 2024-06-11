RV Chorale’s Dr. Jerron Jorgensen talks Hops and Pops and 52 years of music

ASHLAND, Ore — The Rogue Valley Chorale (RVC) is wrapping up its 52nd season with their 2nd annual ‘Hops and Pops’ event at Grizzly Peak Winery in Ashland this weekend. Music director Dr. Jerron Jorgensen stopped by Sunrise Tuesday morning to talk to Marcus Veal about this concert, and what he loves about RVC.

‘Hops and Pops’ will have something for everyone. The concert itself will feature choral arrangements of popular tunes – from Broadway and Jazz to Adele and Mraz! Guests can enjoy amazing food, beer, and wine from some of the Rogue Valley’s finest vendors, including a ticketed tasting event before the show officially starts. Plus, Kirby Shaw will be there with his newly-formed Kirby Shaw Singers. Shaw is the premiere American arranger of popular tunes for choral performance.

Doors will open at 5:30pm Friday, June 14th and Saturday, June 15th for the pre-concert tasting event. And the show starts at 7:00pm both nights. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit roguevalleychorale.org.

