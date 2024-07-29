SO Historical Society presents Cars Through History at Hanley Farm

CENTRAL POINT, Ore — History comes alive this weekend at Hanley farm, for the Cars Through History event put on by the Southern Oregon Historical Society (SOHS). The free, one-day only even begins at 10:00 a.m. and wraps up at 4:00 p.m.. SOHS’s Steven Corelis stopped by Sunrise this morning to talk with Natalie Sirna about all the fun activities they have planned.

There will be classic cars arranged by decade, from the year 1900 all the way to the 1980s. The idea is to see the progression of automotive design over the years. On top of that, there will also be prizes, activities for kids, refreshments, and more. There will be a People’s Choice award, and also an award for “Best Buick in Show”. If you’re interested in entering your own classic vehicle, you can find more information and an entry form on the SOHS website.

Cars Through History starts at 10:00 a.m. at Hanley Farm at 1053 Hanley Road in Central Point, on the way to Jacksonville. Car registration, placement, and setup begins at 8:30 a.m.. The event is free to attend, and there is a $10 suggested donation for anyone entering a vehicle into the show. For more information, visit the event page on the SOHS website.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.