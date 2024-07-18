SO Pacific Islander Summer Celebration happens this Sunday at Spiegelberg

MEDFORD, Ore — The third annual Southern Oregon Pacific Islander Summer Celebration kicks off Sunday, July 21 at Spiegelberg Stadium in Medford. Presented by the Samoa Pacific Development Corporation (SPDC), this free event promises live music, cultural performances, amazing island food, art and jewelry vendors, and even a bounce house. The SPDC’s Apaau Fuataga and Johnny Vaigafa joined Marcus Veal on Sunrise this morning to talk about everything in store for this weekend’s event.

The Samoa Pacific Development Corporation is a non-profit organization that aims to provide educational and economic resources as well as cultural empowerment for Oregon’s Samoan community. The organization was instrumental in getting the Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Student Success Bill passed in the Oregon legislature. The bill directs the Department of Education to develop and implement a statewide education plan for Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander students who are in early childhood through post-secondary education programs.

The Southern Oregon Pacific Islander Summer Celebration happens at Spiegelberg Stadium on Sunday, July 21 beginning at 3:00 p.m.. For more information, visit the event page on Facebook.

