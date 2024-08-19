SO Research and Innovation Network Expo happens Saturday at Rogue X

MEDFORD, Ore — The Southern Oregon Research and Innovation Network (SORIN) is a non-profit organization that seeks to bridge the gap between a rapidly evolving technological workforce and the companies that are looking to hire them, or that may not even know what sort of new technology is available. This weekend’s SORIN Innovation Expo will serve as a gathering of minds and visions, guiding attendees through the currents of technological advancement. SORIN vice president Tom Homewood stopped by Sunrise this morning to talk with Emily Storm about what the future holds, and how SORIN can help local businesses, workers, and entrepreneurs make the most of it.

Homewood says the three pillars of SORIN are technology, education, and entrepreneurship. He says that one of the main problems with an area like Southern Oregon is that when people become technically trained in emerging technologies, they often leave the area to pursue work in places like Silicon Valley. According to Homewood, SORIN aims to create a technological hub in Southern Oregon, including the building of a $100m physical facility. SORIN would be a matchmaker of sorts, connecting technologically skilled workers with the companies that need them.

At this weekend’s expo, educators and parent can explore how STEAM and CTE programs can evolve to provide young people with the skills necessary for tomorrow’s challenges. Business owners and entrepreneurs can discover safer, smarter ways to enhance their operations through automation and AI. All attendees will learn what skills will be essential in the future, and how those skills can be acquired.

The expo opens at 8:00 a.m. and runs until 4:00 p.m. Saturday at Rogue X on Rossanley. The first 350 through the door will receive what Homewood calls a “cool swag bag” and a free raffle ticket. The raffle drawing will be at 12:30 p.m. and you must be present to win. Educators can get in free using promo code “SOR_EXP-Edu24” and students can get in free using “SOR_Exp-Stu024”. Everyone can get discounted tickets using “SORIN_Event24-80”. For more information and to purchase tickets click here.

