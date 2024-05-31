SOU Student Film Festival Director Riley Carter on Upcoming Festival

ASHLAND, Ore. — The 19th Annual Southern Oregon University Student Film Festival is coming next week.

SOU Student Film Festival Director Riley Carter joined Sunrise this morning to talk with anchor Marcus Veal about the festival, how the community can support SOU’s Digital Cinema program, and what this opportunity means for students.

The festival will feature 17 short films and projects made by students and recent alumni.

The 2024 SOU Student Film Festival will take place at 6:00pm next Wednesday, June 5, at the Varsity Theatre in Ashland.

Tickets will be available for purchase at the door for $5, and SOU students get in for free.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.