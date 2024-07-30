SOU’s OLLI provides classes and social events for people aged 50 and up

ASHLAND, Ore — The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, or OLLI, offers people aged 50 and up many ways to stay intellectually stimulated and socially connected through Southern Oregon University. OLLI is having an open house Tuesday, August 6th at SOU’s Stevenson Union for anyone who would like to know more about what they do, and how they do it. Visitors will be able to visit dozens of exhibits put on by OLLI faculty, SOU, and other community partners. Over 125 courses and activities will be available to preview. There will also be free refreshments, and an opportunity to win valuable door prizes. OLLI treasurer Paul Christy and president Laura Simonds stopped by Sunrise this morning to talk with Emily Storm about what they have planned for next Tuesday.

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute is named for philanthropist Bernard Osher, a lifelong advocate for education. Since 2001, OLLI programs have been launched at 120 universities and colleges throughout the United States. Each one offers noncredit courses with no assignments or grades for adults over the age of 50. With a $150 annual membership, lifelong learners can gain access to courses covering topics such as the arts, history, languages and cultures, life planning, literature, movement, nature, personal exploration, recreation, social sciences, and STEM. The backbone of the 1,700-member organization are the volunteer instructors. OLLI at SOU membership fees are kept low through donations and the generosity of the Bernard Osher Foundation.

The open house will be held at SOU’s Stevenson Union on Tuesday, August 6th from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.. Free registration is required to attend, and can be done through their website.

