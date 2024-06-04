Southern Oregon VegFest co-founders give details about 2nd annual event

Phoenix, Ore — For their inaugural event last year, Southern Oregon VegFest co-founders Hadassah DeJack-Reynolds and Johanna Talley expected about 250 people to show up. After all was said and done, over 2,000 festival goers came through for the fundraiser supporting Phoenix’s Tikkun Olam Farm Sanctuary.

This year VegFest will host more than 50 vendors, from sustainable clothing and jewelry makers, to animal advocates to local nonprofits and business owners. Live music will play at VegFest throughout the day, and Talent’s Trium Wines and Medford’s Walkabout Brewing Company will offer wine and beer gardens. The plant-based food options include the food trucks Siano’s Karibbean CookHouse, Toasted Cheese, Mahalo Shaved Ice, and many more.

Tikkun Olam Farm Sanctuary is a forever home for abused, abandoned, neglected, and unwanted farm animals. DeJack-Reynolds is the executive director for the sanctuary, and she describes it as “the land of lost toys” and “a useless farm”, because they don’t use the animals to produce eggs, milk, or meat.

The 2nd annual Southern Oregon VegFest happens Sunday June 9 from 11:30AM to 3:30PM at Tikkun Olam Farm Sanctuary, located at 460 Hartley Road in Phoenix. Admission and parking are free. Due to the nature of the sanctuary, pets and companion animals will not be admitted to the festival. For more information, visit facebook.com/sovegfest.

