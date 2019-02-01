Sunrise Team’s Superbowl Snack Recipes

MEDFORD, ORE. — Getting ready for Super Bowl LIII? The NBC5 News Sunrise team decided to share their favorite party snacks.
Matt’s Slow Cooker Spinach Dip
18 oz frozen spinach, thawed and drained
2 cans quartered artichoke hearts, drained
16 oz cream cheese
2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
1 cup grated Parmesan cheese
2 cloves minced garlic
1/2 cup milk Black pepper
Directions: In a 4 quart slow cooker, combine the spinach, artichoke hearts, cream cheese, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, garlic and milk. Carefully stir to combine, as the slow cooker will be very full. Season with pepper. Place the lid on the slow cooker and cook on high for 2 hours, or until all the cheeses are melted. Stir to make sure that all of the ingredients are combined. Serve with chips, crackers, or sliced baguette.
Ally’s Bagel Bites
– 8 mini bagels
– 3/4 cup pizza sauce or spaghetti sauce
– 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
– 1/2 cup of toppings (optional)
Directions:
Line baking tray with parchment paper. Split open the bagels and arrange ‘cut side up.’ Spread two teaspoons of sauce on each bagel half.
Sprinkle cheese and toppings onto each bagel. Place bagels in freezer for about 4 hours or freeze until ready to use. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees and bake until the cheese begins to brown 12 t0 15 minutes.
Kyle’s Spicy Cauliflower Wings
1 cup water or soy milk
1 cup flour
2 tsp.garlic powder plus any additional seasonings you wish.
1 head of cauliflower, chopped into pieces
1 cup of Franks Red Hot Wing Sauce (or your favorite sauce)
Directions::
Preheat the oven to 450°F. Combine the water flour, and all seasonings in a bowl. Coat the cauliflower with mixture. Bake for 18 minutes.
Mix baked cauliflower with hot sauce, and continue baking for an additional 10 minutes. Serve with dressing.