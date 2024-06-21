The Craterian Theater celebrates 100 years with 2024-2025 season

MEDFORD, Ore — Tickets go on sale Tuesday, June 25 for the Craterian Performances 2024-2025 season, as the iconic theater celebrates 100 years in downtown Medford. Marketing director Eric Strahl joined Marcus Veal on Sunrise this morning to tell us more.

“…as we begin our 2024-2025 season, the Craterian Theater will celebrate its 100th anniversary. What a milestone, and what a legacy we safeguard here at Craterian Performances! And as is the case with any centurion, just imagine the stories the Craterian could tell.” says executive director Stephen McCandless. “Craterian Performances has delivered on its promise to reopen the Craterian as a dynamic, state-of-the-art, cultural force and economic engine for the Southern Oregon region.”

Celtic thunder kicks things off September 25. The hand-picked by Frankie Valli keepers of the classics themselves, The Modern Gentlemen perform on September 27. Comedian Tom Papa takes the stage October 5. For a full list of performances and to purchase tickets starting this Tuesday, visit craterian.org.

