The Fabulous 50s Charity Car Show happening this weekend in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore — Take a trip back in time this weekend in Grants Pass for the Fabulous 50s Charity Car Show, hosted by the Rogue Valley Classic Cruisers (RVCC) car club.

The main event happens Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Josephine County Fairgrounds. There will be hundreds of classic vehicles on display during the show, but car enthusiasts can catch a preview on Friday at Jimmy’s Classic Drive-In starting at 4:00 p.m. during the American Graffiti-style Hot Rod Cruise In.

The event will showcase Corvettes of every generation from the Southern Oregon Corvette Association, the Henry’s Lady Model A Ford Club exhibit with over 20 Model As, and The British Car Club display with over a dozen British sports cars. RVCC recently expanded the range of model years featured in the show all the way to 1999, so there will be a wider range of cars on display than ever before.

Beyond the acres of cars, there will also be live music from The Torpedoes, a 1950s and 1960s costume contest, plus games for children and adults alike. The proceeds from the event go to local charities and an RCC automotive scholarship. Since 1996, the group has raised over $352,000 in support of the community.

For more information about the Fabulous 50s Charity Car Show, or the Rogue Valley Classic Cruisers car club, visit the RVCC website.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.