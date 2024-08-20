The first annual Rogue Motor Show is this Saturday in Historic Pottsville

POTTSVILLE, Ore — Taking a trip to Pottsville is like travelling back in time. Located within the town of Merlin, Historic Pottsville is home to countless relics commemorating Oregon’s history. This Saturday it will be home to the first annual Rogue Motor Show, whose organizers hope will become part of that history. One of those organizers, Mike Burris joined Natalie Sirna on Sunrise this morning to talk about the upcoming show, open to all vehicles.

What sets the Rogue Motor Show apart is evident in the name itself. The show is open to all vehicles, basically anything that has a motor. With classes available for watercraft and aircraft, along with classics like modern muscle and hotrod, and even a category specifically for high schoolers – there’s room for every vehicle at the Rogue Motor Show. Burris says he hopes to have a little bit of everything, including modern electric vehicles.

The Rogue Motor Show is this Saturday in Historic Pottsville. Registration begins at 4:00 p.m., and the doors open to the public at 6:00 p.m.. There will be food, games, prizes, and live music. Guests can enjoy tunes from the John Dough Boys, Honeymoon Killers, Hollowbodies, and the Early Morning Ramblers. Registry for vehicles is $20, and tickets for entry sold at the door are just $7. Children 12 and under get in free. For more information, you can visit the Rogue Motor Show event page on Facebook.

