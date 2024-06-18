The Library’s Carrie Turney-Ross tells us about their summer programs

MEDFORD, Ore — The Jackson County Library’s Summer Reading Program gives kids of all ages a chance to earn prizes as a reward for reading books. The program began on June 1st, and runs through August 31st. In order to earn a free book, all you need to do is read 5 books, or a total of 600 minutes. That averages out to 20 minutes per day for 30 days. Your progress is tracked through an app called “beanstack”, or there are physical logs available on the library’s website.

The library’s manager for outreach and programs, Carrie Turney-Ross, joined Marcus Veal on Sunrise this morning to talk about the summer reading program, as well as the general benefits of the library. Turney-Ross says the library can help kids maintain the academic skills they picked up during the school year, and also serves as a chance for them to stay social. She says the library isn’t just for school-aged children though. They offer programs and classes for people of all ages.

To learn more about the Jackson County Library’s Summer Reading Program as well as all the services they have to offer, visit their website at jcls.org, or stop in to any one of the 15 locations in Jackson County.

