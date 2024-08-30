The Red Cross is facing an emergency blood shortage and you can help

MEDFORD, Ore — The American Red Cross is currently facing a national blood emergency due to the effects of Hurricane Debby and other extreme weather events that have complicated efforts to rebuild the nation’s blood supply. Severe weather has forced the cancelation of dozens of blood drives throughout the country, and the Red Cross is urging those in unaffected areas to make an appointment to give blood as soon as possible. Blood has a short shelf life and can only come from volunteer blood donors, so any disruptions in the ability to collect lifesaving blood can have serious consequences for hospitals and patients. Ace Ventura of the American Red Cross Pacific Northwest Region stopped by Sunrise this morning to talk with Emily Storm about what Southern Oregonians can do to help.

September is National Preparedness Month, and a strong blood supply is key to preparedness for disasters and medical emergencies. As disasters occur more often and become more powerful due to the climate crisis, the Red Cross also encourages people to get their households ready for emergencies. This year the country has already seen the earliest Category 5 storm ever recorded with Hurricane Beryl, and wildfires have burned 2.7 million more acres compared to all of 2023.

Find a blood drive or make an appointment to donate blood today by visiting the Red Cross website.

