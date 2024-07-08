The Storytelling Guild’s 58th annual Children’s Festival starts Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Ore — The Storytelling Guild is hosting the 58th annual Children’s Festival at the Britt Gardens and Pavilion this weekend. The theme this year is “Read, Rejoice, Remember”. The Festival is dedicated to the late Pat Blair, the original artist who created the festival’s mascot, “Fred the Dragon”, among myriad other contributions to the mission of the Storytelling Guild.

The three-day festival will feature over 30 arts and crafts booths including clay, face painting, science, gold panning, leather, carpentry, child-focused stage performances, and – of course – storytelling. This event will spark the creativity of children of all ages.

Admission is $4, and runs Saturday and Sunday from 4:30p.m. until 8:30p.m., and Monday 9:30a.m. until 1:00p.m.. Food is available to purchase from the “Dragon Deli, and families are welcome to bring a picnic lunch from home as well. If you have any packaging to dispose of after lunch, you can always visit the famous litter and recycling eating dragons Rosabelle and Pebbles. For more information, you can visit storytellingguild.org.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.