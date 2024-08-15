Thunderstruck Xtreme Bike and Car Show benefits local Boys and Girls Clubs

MEDFORD, Ore — The 28th Annual Thunderstruck Xtreme Bike and Car Show benefitting the Boys and Girls Clubs of Jackson and Josephine Counties goes down this Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at the Rogue Regency Inn and Suites off Biddle Road in Medford. With over 30 years of experience in the Rogue Valley working with his customers to fabricate custom motorcycles that function as an extension of their personalities, Thunderstruck Custom Bikes owner Mark Daley has crafted this annual event to be a perfect fit for Medford. Bikes, hot rods, food, beer, and vendors will all be on hand, and all the proceeds will go to a charitable cause. Daley stopped by Sunrise this morning to talk with Emily Storm about what makes this show so special.

Daley says that the partnership with the Boys and Girls Clubs is more than just a donation at the end of the event. Over the decades, Thunderstruck has developed a true partnership with the organization. There will be volunteers from the Boys and Girls Clubs helping out at the show this weekend, and they also participate during the annual Toy Run leading into the Christmas Season.

In addition to custom bikes, Daley has also produced several custom guitars, utilizing a similar design process. Much like Daley’s other endeavors, his custom guitar design is rooted in the spirit of charitable giving. He designed his first guitar as a donation to the Brittney Ride event, that existed to raise money for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Daley’s custom guitars raised over $100k for the Brittney Ride over the years.

Registration for the 28th Annual Thunderstruck Xtreme Bike and Car Show starts at 10:00 a.m. and goes until noon. The show itself will be from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.. There are trophies for all bike and car categories, and there are more classes this year than ever before. There will be live music from Gist, along with food, beer, vendors, and more. All proceeds go to benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Jackson and Josephine Counties. For more information, you can visit the Thunderstruck website.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.