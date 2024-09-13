Tickets on sale now for 1st annual Jacksonville Wine and Dine Festival

JACKSONVILLE, Ore — The group of 11 wineries that make up the Jacksonville Wine District are coming together for the first annual Jacksonville Wine & Dine Festival. As if one needs a reason to enjoy amazing local wines paired with delicacies from local restaurants, all while rocking out to live music at the picturesque Bigham Knoll campus, proceeds from the event will go to benefit the causes of the Jacksonville Applegate Rotary projects. Those include the Dolly Parton Imagination Library of Jackson County, the Jacksonville Community Center, and the Jacksonville Police Department. Rellik Winery’s Delando R. Pegan stopped by Sunrise to talk to Emily Storm about all the fun to be had in Jacksonville next weekend.

The price of admission includes seven wine tasting tickets, and unlimited food samples from 11 different restaurants. Live music will be provided by local favorites Danielle Kelly Soul Project, and Neon Velvet out of San Francisco. With wine, food, music, and over a dozen vendors to peruse, there won’t be a dull moment.

The Jacksonville Wine & Dine Festival happens next Saturday, September 21 from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Bigham Knoll campus in Jacksonville. If you’d like to know more about the Jacksonville Wine District, and the Wine & Dine Festival specifically, visit their website. Tickets are $70 for ages 21 and up, and just $25 for the under 21 crowd. To purchase your early bird tickets, you can do so here.

