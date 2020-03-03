Super Tuesday voting underway

ARLINGTON, Va. (NBC) – It’s a critical day in Democratic politics: Super Tuesday. Democratic primaries or caucuses are held in 14 states and one US territory.
In Arlington, Virginia, there’s a key elementary school where voters have been filing in all day to cast their ballots. They are choosing among a fast-shrinking pool of candidates on a day that could determine the nominee.
Democratic voters head to the polls in 14 states Tuesday, the most pivotal day on the primary calendar.
Former Vice President Joe Biden headed in to Super Tuesday newly energized, riding high after winning South Carolina’s primary and gaining key endorsements from outgoing rivals Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar.
It’s an indication the moderate wing of the party is consolidating around Biden who also has gained one more key endorsement in Texas former candidate Beto O’Rourke.
Frontrunner Bernie Sanders, who holds the most delegates so far, is looking to fend off the onslaught and extend his gains in key states like California and Texas.
Elizabeth Warren casted her vote today in Massachusetts, hoping to squeak out enough delegates to stay in the race.
The big wildcard: former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg is on the ballot for the first time in this race. He was asked about Democrats coalescing around Biden.
Bloomberg is spending upwards of half a billion dollars in ads and placing all his bets on Super Tuesday.
After Thursday’s voting, about 40% of total delegates will be awarded.