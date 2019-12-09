Supreme Court allows Kentucky’s pre-abortion ultrasound law to stand

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Supreme Court has rejected a challenge to a Kentucky abortion ultrasound law.
The law requires a doctor, while performing a pre-abortion ultrasound, to describe the image and make the fetal heart tone audible to a patient.
Challengers, including an abortion clinic, brought a First Amendment challenge arguing that the law forced a patient to see the images even if she didn’t want to.
Kentucky argued the law is “simple and straightforward” calling it part of an” informed-consent process.”
The law, Kentucky said, “Does nothing more than require that women who are considering an abortion be provided with information that is truthful, non-misleading and relevant to their decision of whether to have an abortion.”