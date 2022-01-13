Supreme Court blocks Biden’s Covid requirements for businesses, upholds health care workers mandate

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The U.S. Supreme Court handed down two decisions Thursday concerning President Biden’s vaccine mandates.

First, in a 6-3 vote, the high court blocked the Biden administration’s rule requiring businesses with more than 100 employees to ensure those employees must be vaccinated, or wear a mask and get tested regularly.

That mandate was announced last fall by OSHA, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

In the decision, the Justices said OSHA has the power to set safety rules at workplaces but not set broad healthcare policies.

The mandate would have impacted nearly 80 million U.S. workers.

However, in a 5-4 vote, the Supreme Court also ruled that a vaccine mandate for 20 million healthcare workers at facilities that treat Medicare and Medicaid patients and receive federal funding can be enforced.

More: https://nbcnews.to/3zV8Tl3