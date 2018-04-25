Supreme Court considers travel ban

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – A Muslim ban or national security? That was the question facing the Supreme Court Wednesday as it heard arguments on President Trump’s travel ban.
The Trump administration argued the five countries named in the ban were chosen because they do not provide enough information about those entering the United States, not because of religion.
Conservative Justice Samuel Alito seemed to agree, noting only eight percent of the Muslim world is affected.
Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Anthony Kennedy, the court’s swing vote, also seemed to side with the government during questioning, a strong sign the ban will remain in place.
A decision expected before the end of June.
