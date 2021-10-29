Supreme Court declines to hear Maine vaccine requirement challenge

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Supreme Court chose not to block a COVID vaccine mandate that applies to Maine’s healthcare workers.
The vote was 6-3 with Justices Thomas, Alito and Gorsuch in the minority.
Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh believe the court should take the case, but declined the case in this instance because it was on emergency appeal without the benefit of a full briefing.
The order in Maine includes workers at hospitals, nursing homes and doctor’s offices and takes effect Friday.
Most workers covered by the order have complied, according to state officials.
The Supreme Court declined Friday to block Maine’s requirement for healthcare workers to receive a COVID vaccination.