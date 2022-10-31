Supreme Court hears affirmative action challenge

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The U.S Supreme Court could end any consideration of race in college admissions.

The justices are weighing cases that challenge affirmative action policies at UNC Chapel Hill and Harvard University with conservative members expressing skepticism about whether it’s legal.

Liberal justices, who are in the minority, defended the use of race in admissions, citing the importance of diversity on campus and the challenge of achieving that goal without any consideration of race.

The Supreme Court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, will hear back-to-back oral arguments in the cases.

The arguments against affirmative action are being brought by a group called Students for Fair Admissions, led by conservative activist Ed Blum.

