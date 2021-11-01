Supreme Court hears oral arguments on Texas abortion law

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments Monday on two cases challenging the constitutionality of the state law in Texas, known as Senate Bill 8, that bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected.

The court allowed a live audio feed today of the oral arguments.

Marc Hearron argued the case for the Center for Reproductive Rights.

Meanwhile, the Solicitor General of Texas Judd E. STONE II stood in favor of the new law.

Both faced tough questions from the justices concerning the functionality of SB 8 and the legality of the new law.

SB 8 prohibits abortion after cardiac activity is detected in a fetus. However, state officials will not enforce the ban. Instead, it gives power to citizens to sue abortion providers, as well as anyone who helps them, and guarantees at least a $10,000 settlement if the suit is successful while the provider is hit with a prohibitive financial penalty.