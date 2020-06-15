Supreme Court rules federal law protects LGBTQ workers from discrimination

WASHINGTON D.C. — The Supreme Court rules existing civil rights laws protect gay and lesbian workers from discrimination based on their sexual orientation.
In a 6-3 vote on Monday, the high court ruled to protect LGBTQ workers from job discrimination. The decision will impact over 8 million workers in the U.S.
The High Court said, “Today, we must decide whether an employer can fire someone simply for being homosexual or transgender. The answer is clear. An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex. Sex plays a necessary and undisguisable role in the decision, exactly what Title VII forbids.”
The White House argued that Title VII of the Civil Rights that bars discrimination based on sex, did not extend to claims of gender identity and sexual orientation.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.