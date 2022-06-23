Supreme Court strikes down N.Y. gun law

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The supreme court struck down a New York state law that strictly limited the carrying of handguns in a 6-3 decision, ultimately allowing more people to carry firearms in public.

The New York law required people to demonstrate a special need for a license to carry a concealed weapon outside of their home

New York holds some of the nation’s strictest gun laws.

The state’s Democrat Governor Kathy Hochul said, “This decision isn’t just reckless, it’s reprehensible. It’s not what New Yorkers want. And we should have the right of determination of what we want to do in terms of our gun laws in our state.”

Lawyers for the state said the law promotes public safety and claimed striking it down would lead to more guns and more crime. But challengers argued the law “makes it virtually impossible for the ordinary law-abiding citizen to obtain a license.”

This was the first time in more than a decade that the Supreme Court took on a major Second Amendment case and it served as a test for a bench with a strong conservative majority.

The decision comes amid a fierce nationwide debate over gun laws, made only more urgent after a recent string of mass shootings, and could lead to an expansion of gun rights across the country just as many are pushing for tighter gun laws.

We’re hearing from members of Congress about the Supreme Court ruling. Some Democrats have said that it’s downright dangerous to strike down New York’s gun control law.

Meanwhile, some Republicans applauded the decision, saying it ensures the right of law abiding citizens to defend themselves.