Home
Supreme Court upholds President Trump’s travel ban

Supreme Court upholds President Trump’s travel ban

News Politics Top Stories U.S. & World

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBCNC) – The Supreme Court has handed President Trump a major victory. The court—in a five to four ruling—decided to uphold the president’s travel ban restricting travel from a handful of majority Muslim countries.

The court ruled President Trump acted within his authority, taking action to protect the U.S. from outside threats.

The majority justices said the president’s anti-muslim comments during the campaign have no bearing on this case.

This ends a 15 month legal battle over one of the president’s first actions upon taking office.

President Trump tweeted shortly after the decision came down, “SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS TRUMP TRAVEL BAN. Wow!”

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics