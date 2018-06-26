Supreme Court upholds President Trump’s travel ban

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBCNC) – The Supreme Court has handed President Trump a major victory. The court—in a five to four ruling—decided to uphold the president’s travel ban restricting travel from a handful of majority Muslim countries.
The court ruled President Trump acted within his authority, taking action to protect the U.S. from outside threats.
The majority justices said the president’s anti-muslim comments during the campaign have no bearing on this case.
This ends a 15 month legal battle over one of the president’s first actions upon taking office.
President Trump tweeted shortly after the decision came down, “SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS TRUMP TRAVEL BAN. Wow!”