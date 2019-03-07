Surfer attacked by shark off Oregon Coast

PACIFIC CITY, Ore. (KGW/NBC) – A surfer says he’s fortunate he wasn’t seriously hurt after he says a shark attacked him this week.
Nathan Holstedt says the shark took a bite out of his surfboard Tuesday morning near Pacific City, Oregon.
He says he was in the water when he felt something hit his leg, grab the tail of his board, and pull him under.
When he came back up he says he used his board to fend off the shark.
He says he’s fortunate his board was so close. “I popped up and the thing had literally just turned around fully,” Holstedt explained, “and it was coming right at me, from like me to the car there, and like the dorsal fin was right there. It had a big chunk out of the top of it, and I just was like this thing is going to hit me.”
He says as he paddled for the beach, he yelled to others to get out.
He was able to get to shore safely and uninjured.
He says he’s been surfing in the area for 15 to 16 years, and the attack isn’t going to stop him from going back.