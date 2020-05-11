Surfer killed in California shark attack

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. – A shark attack over the weekend in California killed a well-known surfer in the community.
It’s been 16 years since Northern California has seen a deadly shark attack. Now the sudden death of local surfer Ben Kelly has devastated the Santa Cruz beach community where he worked, lived and surfed.
It was the first weekend many Californians were allowed back on the beaches and like many surfers, Kelly was thrilled to hit the water again, paddling out Saturday afternoon like he had done countless times before. Then, a shark attacked him about 100 yards from a beach just south of Santa Cruz.
The two surfers with Kelly managed to get him to shore. Lifeguards rushing to try and save him, but Kelly died from his injuries.
Kelly made his living designing custom surfboards. Friends said it was his passion and riding the waves was one of his loves even in an area where sharks are known to roam.
Peter Mel from Freeline Surf Shop said, “He’s one of those guys you know, he knew the risks, you hope it doesn’t happen but it wasn’t anything where he was making a mistake.”
Surfers said they’ve used to seeing sharks but attacks are extremely rare.
Authorities are still unsure what kind of shark attacked Kelly but great white sharks sightings have been reported in the area.
Ben Kelly left behind his wife of three years.