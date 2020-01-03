Surveillance video of Tom’s Guitar burglary released

MEDFORD, Ore. – Officers are still trying to track down a pair of thieves who made off with thousands of dollars worth of guitars.
Tom’s Guitars was burglarized on Christmas Eve morning. The store’s front glass door was smashed through, five guitars were stolen and two keyboards were broken.
Medford police said the total loss is estimated to be over $3,500.
Officers shared images of the unique guitars after the theft and asked for the public’s help locating them.
Duane Hess of Tom’s Guitars said, “Well, I think the main thing is if they [the thieves] try to pawn them or get rid of the guitars, because it’s all over the internet now, so they’re going to have a hard time getting rid of them.”
On January 3, investigators decided it was time to publicly release surveillance video of the theft. “The video is not the greatest but any tips would be appreciated,” MPD said.
Anyone with further information is asked to call 541-774-2250 and refer to case number 19-24399.