Survey: “Great Resignation” to continue in 2022

Newsroom Staff
Posted by Newsroom Staff December 16, 2021

(KNTV) A survey of close to one thousand workers by web site “Best Colleges” shows what’s been dubbed “The Great Resignation” is poised to continue next year.

More than a third of the respondents said they plan to change, or at least consider changing, jobs in 2022. Even if you already did that, chances are good you could do it again.

69% of those who made a change this year say they plan to make another move next year. More than a quarter of the respondents say they’re learning new skills to get a better job.

The people most likely to say they are planning a change include those who earn less than $40,000 a year, workers under 24 years old, men, and ethnic minorities.

