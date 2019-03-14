Suspect accused of murdering a Cave Junction man found guilty

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A 29-year-old man is headed to prison for murdering a Cave Junction man in 2016.
Last month, a jury found Kyle Forester guilty of murder, unlawful use of a weapon, theft and identity theft.
Forester was one of two suspects arrested in connection with the death of 39-year-old William Roberts.
Oregon State Police say Roberts’ body was found in a car that had crashed on Highway 199. Investigators say he was shot in the head.
On March 14, 2018, a judge sentenced forester to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years.