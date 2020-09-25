Home
Suspect accused of shooting Louisville officers appears in court

LOUISVILLE, Ken. (NBC) – The man accused of shooting two Louisville police officers Wednesday night appeared in court Friday morning.

Larynzo D. Johnson was charged with two counts of assault on a police officer and more than a dozen counts of wanton endangerment of a police officer.

The 26-year-old pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Two police officers were shot while working to control crowds of protesters. Both officers suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The crowd was protesting the grand jury decision of the officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

