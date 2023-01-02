Suspect accused of shooting man multiple times in east Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police arrested a suspect on Tuesday for allegedly shooting a man multiple times in east Portland on Sunday night.

Officers responded to the scene at a gas station and convenience store on East Burnside Street near Northeast 122nd Avenue around 8:25 p.m. on Jan. 1.

A Portland police spokesperson said the victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

After canvassing the area, contacting witnesses and collecting surveillance video, police identified the suspect as 60-year-old Parrish Riggins Jr. Officers located and arrested him on Jan. 2.

Riggins was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on several charges including attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the first degree, unlawful use of a weapon and robbery in the first degree. Police seized drugs at the time of his arrest and additional charges are expected.

This is the second shooting near that location within 18 hours. A woman was shot in the lower leg near Northeast 122th Avenue and Southeast Ash Street just after 2 a.m. on Sunday. The woman told officers that she was walking on the street when she heard a gunshot and was struck. Her injury was non-life threatening, police said.