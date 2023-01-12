Suspect accused of stealing from Klamath Falls school booster club

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A man is being accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a local elementary school booster club.

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said 33-year-old Ezekiel Guy Johnson of Klamath Falls served as vice president and treasurer of the Ferguson Elementary School Booster Club between September 2019 and September 2022.

According to police, an investigation revealed Johnson embezzled more than $18,000 from the club. The funds were allegedly used for his personal expenses and gambling at a local poker club.

Johnson was arrested on January 11 and charged with first-degree aggravated theft.