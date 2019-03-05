Suspect accused of stealing over $230,000 worth of equipment

ROSEBURG, Ore. – A suspect was arrested for stealing heavy equipment and vehicles from a Roseburg excavation and paving company.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday, 27-year-old Donovan Joseph Spontini allegedly stole two Dodge Ram pickup trucks, a 30-foot trailer, an excavator, a track loader and several tools from Umpqua Aggregate Resources. The total value of the stolen items was over $230,000.
The business owner posted about the burglary and theft on Facebook, where he later received a tip about where the stolen property was located—the area of Cooper Creek Reservoir in Sutherlin.
The equipment, vehicles and tools were found at the location, along with Spontini, who was hiding in one of the stolen pickup trucks.
Evidence and items from other thefts were also discovered inside the pickup.
Spontini received numerous charges in connection with the case, including five counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He’ll likely receive more charges as the investigation continues.