Suspect arrested after Ashland crime spree

ASHLAND, Ore. – A man was arrested in Northern California after allegedly committing a brazen crime spree that started in Ashland.
Investigators said at about 10:00 p.m. Tuesday, 34-year-old Thomas Lee Ackley of Hornbrook, California was at the Ashland Safeway when he approached a man and tried to stab him without warning.
After the unsuccessful attempt, Ackley fled the scene in a vehicle as officers responded to the area.
According to the Ashland Police Department, Ackley was found by officers a short time later, but he drove to I-5 Exit 11 and tried to travel northbound in the southbound lanes.
An APD officer recognized the extreme danger this posed and decided to ram Ackley’s vehicle with his patrol car, stopping it from traveling northbound. However, the vehicle got off the freeway and continued on a nearby country road where Ackley was able to lose the officers.
According to APD, while the police were trying to track down Ackley, he entered a nearby property and stole a pickup truck, trying to run over the owner of the truck in the process.
Ackley made it to Siskiyou County before being arrested there Wednesday morning.
He is awaiting extradition to Jackson County for the following charges, according to APD:
- Robbery 1st degree x 2
- Attempted Assault 1st degree
- Unlawful Use of a Weapon
- Menacing x 2
- Attempt to Elude in a Vehicle x 2
- Attempt to Elude on foot
- Unlawful Use of a Motor Vehicle
- Reckless Endangering x 3
- Criminal Mischief 1st degree x 2
- Criminal Mischief 2nd degree
- Reckless Driving
- Theft 1st degree