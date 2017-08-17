Suspect arrested after early morning chase through Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A victim was fired upon after trying to chase down a Klamath Falls robbery suspect.
Police said at around 1:45 a.m. Thursday morning, 20-year-old Saige Decker tried to rob a person he knew in the 3100 block of Cannon Avenue.
According to the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, Decker threatened the victim with a handgun and stole two firearms.
Decker fled in a vehicle, but the victim gave chase in a separate car.
When they both came to stop at an intersection, Decker fired multiple shots at the pursuing vehicle.
All of the rounds struck the car, nobody was injured.
KCSO said the two vehicles continued to race through the neighborhood until 911 dispatchers were notified.
Decker’s vehicle was eventually stopped by a KCSO deputy.
He was arrested and lodged in the Klamath County Detention Center on charges including attempted murder, burglary, robbery, theft, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and possession of controlled substances.
Two firearms were recovered after the arrest.
Police have not released any further details about this investigation.