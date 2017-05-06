Suspect arrested after fleeing from officers, ramming police car

Medford, Ore. – Medford police took to social media Friday to relay story about how one woman became “Medford’s most wanted” in a matter of minutes.
According to the Medford Police Department, an officer pulled over Jennifer Ostreicher in her vehicle on Cardinal Avenue late Thursday night.
Ostreicher was believed to be involved in a theft from Walmart.
During a warrant check, the officer found out Ostreicher was wanted. Ostreicher overheard the radio call and made a run for her car.
Police said Ostreicher and the officer struggled in the front seat of her car and – even after being Tased – she was able to start the car and flee with the officer’s body camera still inside her vehicle.
MPD said the officer involved was not injured.
Ostreicher was able to lose police after a vehicle pursuit, but they were able to find her car on Paloma Way.
That’s when police said Ostreicher used her car struck a Jackson County Sheriff deputy’s car before she drove off and escaped again.
Eventually, detectives found the her again at the Econolodge parking lot on South Riverside Avenue.
Ostreicher ran from officers on foot until she was tackled at the 76 gas station across the street.
Police said they believe Ostreicher was “strung out on drugs,” during the chase.
She is now facing multiple charges.