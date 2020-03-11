Suspect arrested after Klamath Falls shooting

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A suspect was arrested in connection with a Klamath County shooting.
The Klamath Falls Police Department said on February 23, officers responded to a reported shooting at a home on Reclamation Avenue. When they arrived, police found a man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
KFPD said they eventually identified a suspect in the shooting, 25-year-old Joel Alejandro Mendoza. However, he fled the state shortly after the shooting happened.
On March 10, detectives said they discovered Mendoza returned to his home on Richmond Street in Klamath Falls. He reportedly surrendered to law enforcement at about 4:00 p.m.
Mendoza was lodged in the Klamath County Jail for unlawful use of a weapon and numerous charges of assault.
The shooting remains under investigation.