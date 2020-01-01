Home
Suspect arrested after La Pine shooting

LA PINE, Ore. – A man was arrested for reckless endangering, among other charges, after he allegedly fired a rifle during an argument.

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said on the morning of January 1, 22-year-old Lance Allen Payne was arguing with a person at a home in the 1300 block of La Pine. The location is just within the Klamath County line bordering Deschutes County.

At some point during the argument, Payne used a small-caliber rifle to shoot several rounds at the home’s floor. At the time, there were several people inside, including children, who fled the home after the shots were fired.

When a Deschutes County armored vehicle arrived at the scene, Payne was taken into custody without further incident.

Payne was taken to the Klamath County Jail and charged with unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and reckless endangering.

