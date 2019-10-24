Suspect arrested after leading police on chase through Josephine County

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Police arrested a wanted man after he tried to evade capture on a motorcycle.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said at about 4:00 p.m. on October 23, a deputy tried to pull over a motorcycle traveling southbound on Highway 199/Redwood Highway near milepost 12. Instead of stopping, the motorcyclist sped away.
Eventually, the motorcycle made a U-turn and sped northbound. About two miles later, the motorcycle turned around again and traveled southbound at a high rate of speed.
While the pursuit was ongoing, deputies determined the motorcycle was stolen and possibly operated by Tristan Anthony Frank-Vidales, who was wanted for multiple charges including robbery.
The motorcyclist rode through Selma before crashing in the 1900 block of Lakeshore Drive.
At that point, the reportedly uninjured motorcyclist was taken into custody and positively identified as Frank-Vidales. He was found with a gun and about 20 grams of suspected meth, JCSO said.
Frank-Vidales, 37, was lodged in the Josephine County Jail for numerous charges including attempting to elude, possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving and reckless endangering.