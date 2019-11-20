Suspect arrested after pursuit in Del Norte County

CRESCENT CITY, Calif. – An alleged car thief led police on a pursuit in Northern California Tuesday night.
The Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office said at about 5:00 p.m. on November 19, a man broke into a home in northern Crescent City and stole a vehicle from the garage. It’s believed the suspect used keys stolen during a previous burglary.
Police said shortly after the theft, they spotted the vehicle in the Smith Valley area and started a pursuit, which continued for several miles before the vehicle broke down. The suspect then fled on foot off Low Divide Road.
For several hours, and with the help of a local resident, the suspect was tracked through dense wilderness. Eventually, the man, 42-year-old Steven Louis Sills, was located and arrested.
Sills was lodged in the Del Norte County Jail on numerous charges, including vehicle theft, evading and evading an officer with wanton disregard for safety.